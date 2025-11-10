BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $941,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,139 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Richard A. Dierker purchased 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,887.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,802.84. This represents a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price objective on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.