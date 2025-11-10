Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR $SUZ

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,177 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 38.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50,435 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its holdings in Suzano by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 440,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 107,063 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Suzano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 134.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano Stock Performance

NYSE SUZ opened at $8.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.84. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Suzano had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 13.03%.The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Suzano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Suzano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Suzano in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Suzano

Suzano Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.