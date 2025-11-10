Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Bigcommerce Holdings, Inc. $BIGC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Bigcommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,538 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bigcommerce were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bigcommerce by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Bigcommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Bigcommerce in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bigcommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Bigcommerce Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $4.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $370.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77.

Bigcommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

