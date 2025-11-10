Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. $BVN Stock Holdings Increased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 174.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,223 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,395 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Buenaventura Mining were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BVN. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Buenaventura Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $26,686,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Buenaventura Mining by 12.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,502,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,998,000 after purchasing an additional 591,482 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 32.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,642,557 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after purchasing an additional 406,641 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Buenaventura Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $5,104,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $3,647,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BVN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Buenaventura Mining from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Buenaventura Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Buenaventura Mining Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:BVN opened at $22.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.26.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The mining company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.57 million. Buenaventura Mining had a net margin of 38.38% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Buenaventura Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1446 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Buenaventura Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

About Buenaventura Mining

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

