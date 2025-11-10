Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 15,217 Calix, Inc $CALX

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Calix in the first quarter worth about $922,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 286,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,161,000 after acquiring an additional 220,491 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CALX. Zacks Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Calix from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

CALX stock opened at $64.02 on Monday. Calix, Inc has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.49 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.42.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Calix had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $265.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Calix’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Calix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 76,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,075. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 490,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,434,800. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

