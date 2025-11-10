Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $907,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.8%

VFH stock opened at $128.58 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $100.87 and a twelve month high of $133.85. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.88 and its 200-day moving average is $126.75.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

