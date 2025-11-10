Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $915,000 in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,171,000 after purchasing an additional 821,425 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,133,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,138,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,099,000 after buying an additional 64,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,293,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,069,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $157,102.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,416.95. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $138,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 76,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,087,456.53. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 9,281 shares of company stock valued at $859,867 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HQY opened at $93.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.25 and a 200-day moving average of $95.56. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.49%.The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.68 million. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HQY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.31.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

