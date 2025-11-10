Metis Global Partners LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $256.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.34. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.30 and a twelve month high of $257.41.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Loop Capital set a $287.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.38.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Articles

