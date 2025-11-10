Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 102,345 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 63.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 102,345 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $128.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $137.28 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $140.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.97 and its 200-day moving average is $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 113.0%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $201,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,279.67. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

