RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

RWA Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 11,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.10. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

