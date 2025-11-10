Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Twilio by 17.7% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,280,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,180,000 after buying an additional 493,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 36.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,071,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,852,000 after buying an additional 553,043 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,920,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,031,000 after acquiring an additional 318,015 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,059,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,418,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,436,000 after acquiring an additional 521,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $127.54 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. Twilio had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,345,050.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 220,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,939,666.47. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $924,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 129,618 shares in the company, valued at $14,906,070. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,916. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $146.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.26.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

