American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Acquired by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,274.11. The trade was a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on American Tower and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus set a $210.00 price target on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $231.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.11.

American Tower Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AMT opened at $177.86 on Monday. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The company has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.63%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

