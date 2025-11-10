Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,404 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,964,000 after purchasing an additional 921,523 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 740,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,290,000 after purchasing an additional 335,634 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 547,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,547,000 after buying an additional 331,498 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 545.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after buying an additional 194,651 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,129,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,904,000 after buying an additional 122,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $503.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.52 and a beta of 1.01. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $288.00 and a twelve month high of $526.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.11.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The firm had revenue of $342.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. William Blair downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (up from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $451.69.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

