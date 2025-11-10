ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Stake Boosted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 17.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,016.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $952.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $818.25. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,086.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.857 per share. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,105.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Morningstar downgraded ASML to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,076.33.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

