Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,873,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,372,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 779.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 665,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,758,000 after purchasing an additional 589,606 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,091,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,965,000 after purchasing an additional 480,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,279,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 314,791 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.70 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.0735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

