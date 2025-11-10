Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 350.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 40,369 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,516 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $157.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.23 and its 200 day moving average is $186.41. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $144.32 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.29, a P/E/G ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Belsky purchased 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.99 per share, with a total value of $250,905.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,497 shares in the company, valued at $764,445.03. This trade represents a 48.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $1,246,788.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 283,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,131,189.30. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,497 shares of company stock worth $742,375 and have sold 536,278 shares worth $88,136,466. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

