Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Buys 521 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.0% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 75,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,228,000 after purchasing an additional 37,605 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $609.74 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $601.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

