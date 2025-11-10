ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 661,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,570,000 after buying an additional 45,410 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 180,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after buying an additional 38,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 2.7%
NOBL opened at $101.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.92. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.79.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
