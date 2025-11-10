Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $10.03 Million Position in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 45.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,516 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $10,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 228.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in MasTec by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 914.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total value of $397,663.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,405.55. This trade represents a 16.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $571,170.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,388.03. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 16,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,013 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $200.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.22 and a 200-day moving average of $178.07. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.70 and a 52 week high of $224.03.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. MasTec’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. MasTec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on MasTec from $206.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $218.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $238.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.44.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

