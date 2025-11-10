Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Trading 7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.71 and last traded at GBX 7.40. 1,421,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 992,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th.
About Ferro-Alloy Resources
Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.
