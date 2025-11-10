1,271 Shares in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 155.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE KEYS opened at $180.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.61. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $121.43 and a one year high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.