Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $24,806,000. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 226,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 23,542 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $54.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $56.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

