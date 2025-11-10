Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $4.55 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 63.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,490 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1,366.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,498,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,075,000 after buying an additional 1,396,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 929,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,911,000 after acquiring an additional 105,022 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 742,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,839,000 after acquiring an additional 64,448 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 688,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,740,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 648,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after purchasing an additional 137,864 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 1.1%

IYF stock opened at $124.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $128.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.74.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

