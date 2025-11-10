Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Yum China $YUMC

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,192 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4,915.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Yum China by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE YUMC opened at $43.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.64. Yum China has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $53.99.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Yum China had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

