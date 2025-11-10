RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $608,000 Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Roblox by 819.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,646.7% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Up 5.7%

NYSE:RBLX opened at $107.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.95 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $6,868,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 266,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,683,452.56. This represents a 19.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $773,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 46,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,596.86. This trade represents a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 251,520 shares of company stock worth $30,523,122 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Arete Research set a $116.00 target price on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.41.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

