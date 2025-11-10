98,719 Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 98,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,645,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.7% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BJ opened at $91.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.92 and a 52-week high of $121.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average is $103.83.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 2.77%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total value of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,073.62. This trade represents a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $1,605,629.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,620,096.85. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.65.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

