Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 121,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 246,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $61.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.27. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $62.52.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

