What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for KeyCorp Q2 Earnings?

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KEY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

KeyCorp Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.50.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 10.14%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $867,143.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 245,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,898.76. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 27,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 22,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

