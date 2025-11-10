Davis R M Inc. Has $3.09 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,917,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,439,271,000 after buying an additional 845,787 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,013,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,357,000 after acquiring an additional 189,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,646,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,771,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,959,000 after acquiring an additional 713,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,413,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,871 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:ABBV opened at $218.92 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.24 and its 200-day moving average is $202.67. The firm has a market cap of $386.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.