William Blair Has Positive View of Thermon Group Q4 Earnings

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Thermon Group in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Thermon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Thermon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $34.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $34.41.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $131.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.43 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.89%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.15 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermon Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth about $771,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

