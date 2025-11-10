What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Cinemark FY2026 Earnings?

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Crum now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNK. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cinemark from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Cinemark Price Performance

CNK opened at $28.50 on Monday. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Cinemark had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 9.13%.The business had revenue of $857.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 118.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 20.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $181,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 203,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,840.56. The trade was a 3.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.62%.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

