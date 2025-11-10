Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $1,778,655.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,703,248.36. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $108,438.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,429.03. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,718. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $146.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $343.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.02. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

