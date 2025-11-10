Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,533,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 350,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,635,000 after purchasing an additional 232,988 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 715,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,695,000 after purchasing an additional 197,384 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $55,746,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,657.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,217,000 after purchasing an additional 169,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR opened at $448.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $423.96 and a 200-day moving average of $344.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $479.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.09, for a total value of $9,157,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,178.62. This trade represents a 72.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.64, for a total value of $9,396,900.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,935 shares of company stock worth $173,677,147. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.90.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

