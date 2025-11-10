10,675 Shares in Wabtec $WAB Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 30.2% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Wabtec by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Wabtec by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Wabtec by 7.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 3.5% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabtec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.
Insider Activity at Wabtec
In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $366,090.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 129,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,375,028.57. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 2,424 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $493,938.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,076.85. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 15,556 shares of company stock worth $3,061,101 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Wabtec Stock Up 1.2%
Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $206.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $151.81 and a 52-week high of $216.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.
Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Wabtec’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Wabtec Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.
Wabtec Profile
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.
