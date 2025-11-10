10,675 Shares in Wabtec $WAB Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 30.2% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Wabtec by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Wabtec by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Wabtec by 7.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 3.5% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabtec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

Insider Activity at Wabtec

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $366,090.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 129,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,375,028.57. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 2,424 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $493,938.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,076.85. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 15,556 shares of company stock worth $3,061,101 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $206.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $151.81 and a 52-week high of $216.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Wabtec’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Wabtec Profile

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.