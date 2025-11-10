Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. $ITT

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in ITT by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in ITT by 11.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in ITT by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in ITT by 26.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of ITT stock opened at $188.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.64 and a 52-week high of $197.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. ITT had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $999.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.620-6.680 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ITT news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $43,573.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,750.96. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emmanuel Caprais sold 5,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $1,018,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,822,020.90. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson set a $190.00 price objective on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ITT from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.25.

Get Our Latest Report on ITT

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.