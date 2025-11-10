77,695 Shares in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF $MEM Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 77,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.06% of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth $164,084,000.

Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MEM opened at $36.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46. Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $38.07.

Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF Company Profile

The Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (MEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market companies with perceived sustainable growth potential. MEM was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

