Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $319,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 421.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $860.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $831.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $822.76.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of PH stock opened at $843.89 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $851.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $758.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $714.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.20 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

