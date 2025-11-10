Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheridan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $337.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $232.57 and a 1 year high of $349.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $333.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.09.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.