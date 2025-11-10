Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Shares Purchased by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 363.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $135.00 price target on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.13.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $109.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $194.36.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.