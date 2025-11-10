Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total transaction of $302,912.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 582,065,875 shares in the company, valued at $128,322,242,802.50. This trade represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,043,381 shares of company stock valued at $489,095,047. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $207.00 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.41 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $231.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The business had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

