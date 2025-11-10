VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,594,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,228,000 after purchasing an additional 80,785 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,098.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,080,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,731,000 after buying an additional 2,051,490 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,100,000 after buying an additional 1,875,906 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8,656.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,376,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,264,000 after buying an additional 1,360,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,306,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,990,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $72.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $85.08.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

