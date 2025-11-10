Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Cuts Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its position in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Atlassian by 90.7% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $157.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of -222.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $144.32 and a 12-month high of $326.00.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $1,298,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 183,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,162,824. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $1,300,980.45. Following the sale, the director directly owned 199,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,825,491.70. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $742,375 and have sold 536,278 shares valued at $88,136,466. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 31st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

