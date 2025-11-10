Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTE. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 141.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 126.1% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Monday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.76.

NYSE:TTE opened at $62.24 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.04). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%.The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

