Susquehanna Cuts DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $250.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DASH. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on DoorDash from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.62.

DASH opened at $204.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.06. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $155.40 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.39, for a total value of $7,331,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.47, for a total value of $346,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,336,312.44. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 825,277 shares of company stock valued at $205,015,591 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 284.0% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

