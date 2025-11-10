Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. $HOWL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOWL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 33.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Finally, MPM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 25,688 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOWL stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 54,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $65,886.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,904,720 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,711.20. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luke Evnin sold 34,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $42,285.87. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,787,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,843.54. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,150,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,317. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

