Contrasting Harrison Global (NASDAQ:BLMZ) and Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) and Harrison Global (NASDAQ:BLMZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of Nexstar Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Nexstar Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nexstar Media Group and Harrison Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexstar Media Group $5.15 billion 1.12 $722.00 million $16.13 11.82 Harrison Global $182.15 million 0.01 -$1.48 million N/A N/A

Nexstar Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than Harrison Global.

Volatility & Risk

Nexstar Media Group has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harrison Global has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nexstar Media Group and Harrison Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexstar Media Group 11.90% 28.40% 5.52% Harrison Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nexstar Media Group and Harrison Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexstar Media Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 Harrison Global 1 0 0 0 1.00

Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus price target of $225.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.02%. Given Nexstar Media Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nexstar Media Group is more favorable than Harrison Global.

Summary

Nexstar Media Group beats Harrison Global on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services. The company offers video and display advertising platforms that are delivered locally or nationally through its own and various third party websites, mobile and over-the-top applications, other digital media solutions to media publishers, and advertisers and a consumer product reviews platform. In addition, it owns NewsNation, a national cable news network; and WGN-AM, a Chicago radio station, as well as owns and operates digital multicast networks and other multicast network services. Further, its digital assets include local websites, mobile applications, connected television applications, free-ad supported television channels representing products of local television stations, The CW, The Hill and BestReviews, and a suite of advertising solutions. Additionally, the company engages in digital business; and management of real estate assets, including leasing of owned office and production facilities. Its stations are affiliates of ABC, NBC, FOX, CBS, The CW, MyNetworkTV, and other broadcast television networks. The company was formerly known as Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nexstar Media Group, Inc. in January 2017. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Harrison Global

BloomZ, Inc. is an audio producing and voice actor managing company. It offers audio production and voice acting educational services. It operates through audio production, VTuber management and voice actor workshop business lines. The Audio Production business provides audio production services for animations and video games. The VTuber Management business includes a virtual animated character with motion-capture technology. The Voice Actor Workshop business offers professional and practical voice acting educational services. The company was founded by Kazusa Esaki on October 17, 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

