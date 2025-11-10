Ford Motor Company $F Shares Acquired by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,590,333,000 after purchasing an additional 55,576,478 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6,915.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,253,000 after buying an additional 48,378,444 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $123,147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,404,741,000 after buying an additional 10,947,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ford Motor by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,342,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $318,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238,424 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F opened at $13.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

