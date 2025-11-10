FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $254,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 66.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 331,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $203.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $203.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.87.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $187.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $4,192,809.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,293.14. This trade represents a 64.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 107,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $16,037,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,125,658.90. The trade was a 31.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

