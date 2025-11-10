Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Stake Cut by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 16,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 112.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 31,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 67.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.25.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.4%

JKHY stock opened at $160.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $636.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.42 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

