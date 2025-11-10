Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,729 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 2,216.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Workday by 211.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Guggenheim raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 5,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $1,268,217.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,182.48. This represents a 18.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,484,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,129.44. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $225.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.25, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.83 and a 200 day moving average of $238.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.33 and a 1-year high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

